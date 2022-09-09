The Potting Bench The Perfect Combination Of Green House and Ice Cream Shop

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Potting Bench in South Williamsport is a unique combination of a garden center and ice cream shop. It is a lovely place to have ice cream amidst the beautiful flowers! When we visited they were all decked out for fall with mums pumpkins and gourds! They also offer seasonal ice cream creations such as their delicious caramel apple sundae with homemade apple crumble which they made for us from scratch.