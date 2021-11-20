Polish Apple Cake (Szarlotka)

Cwikla's Quality Bakery has been baking breads, pastries and cakes for over 100 years! One of their holiday specialties is Polish Apple Cake or Szarlotka. This apple filled cake is perfect for your table for the holidays or any day! We dropped by to visit with brothers and owners Carl and Jan Cwikla to learn the history of this family owned bake shop and to watch Carl make this delicious seasonal treat. Cwikla's baked goods are extra special because they are baked in their large brick coal-fired oven that is over a century old. The same oven utilized by the Cwikla's ancestors.