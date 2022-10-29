x
Home & Backyard

Fall Harvest Pulled Pork Pizza by Shores Sisters

Perfect For A Chilly Day

TOWANDA, Pa. — A visit to the Shores Sisters is a treat for your taste buds and eyes!

This sister-owned establishment offers much to visitors.  They have a farmers market with local produce, meats, cheeses and much more.  At the cafe, you can have a great coffee, sandwiches, homemade soups and freshly baked sweets for dessert.  Shores Sisters green houses are packed with the latest seasonal items.  In their home décor section you can find gift items and a little something to treat yourself. 

When we visited, they prepared a simple fall harvest pulled pork pizza...quick easy and delicious.  INGREDIENTS BELOW

Harvest Pulled Pork Pizza
4 servings
4 oz. Provolone cheese
4 oz.. Kale
2 oz. Pulled Pork
1 pack of 2 Naan Bread



