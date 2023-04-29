Cream Puffs From Scratch

SCRANTON, Pa. — Pilgers' Pastries in downtown Scranton believes in quality ingredients and that scrumptious homemade taste you just can't find anywhere!
Home & Backyard's Jackie Lewandoski had the chance to join owner Tammy Pilger as she made a fresh batch of cream puffs. From The mouth-watering cream filling to the mega-fluffy pastry everything was made in house.
Pilgers' Pastries offers a wide variety of sweets and baked goods from macarons, cheesecakes, and eclairs to pot pies!
Pilgers' Pastries are just one of the businesses to participate in Great Chefs 33, a fundraiser for the Women's Resource Center.