Cream Puffs From Scratch

SCRANTON, Pa. — Pilgers' Pastries in downtown Scranton believes in quality ingredients and that scrumptious homemade taste you just can't find anywhere!

Home & Backyard's Jackie Lewandoski had the chance to join owner Tammy Pilger as she made a fresh batch of cream puffs. From The mouth-watering cream filling to the mega-fluffy pastry everything was made in house.

Pilgers' Pastries offers a wide variety of sweets and baked goods from macarons, cheesecakes, and eclairs to pot pies!