Philadelphia Flower Show 2022 Part 1

PHILADELPHIA — It's the oldest, largest and longest running show in the United States. The Pennsylvania Horticulture Society's Philadelphia Flower Show is truly amazing and inspirational. Held at FDR Park, the flower show is filled with trend-setting gardens from world-renowned designers who show the positive connection of well-being through garden and design. Paul Epsom and Jackie Lewandoski take you on a tour of the magnificent displays throughout the park. Whether or not you like to garden, you will appreciate the tranquil and colorful displays. They are truly a treat for the eyes. From large-scale designs to small and cozy displays, you will be inspired.