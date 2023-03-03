Buffalo Cauliflower Shooters & Buffalo Chicken Meatballs With Peggy's Marinade and Dipping Sauce

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — "What's for dinner?" is a question we ask every day. After a long day of work or play we want something simple, delicious and healthy. We dropped by to visit Peggy Cosgrove of Peggy's Marinade and Dipping Sauce and she had the perfect answer to the dinner dilemma! She showed us how to prepare some healthy snacks and meals with her delicious marinades and wing sauces.
Peggy prepared Buffalo Cauliflower Shooters and Buffalo Chicken Meatballs.
Recipes Below
Peggy's Buffalo Cauliflower Shooters
1 head cauliflower
3 ounces ranch dressing
3 ounce Peggy’s buffalo blue cheese dressing
¼ teaspoon white pepper
1 packet Goya Sazon seasoning
1 Bag mini sweet peppers
Wash the baby peppers with a brush under running water. Next, trim off the tops with the stems and hollow out the inside from the membranes and seeds.
Filling
Steam a head of cauliflower, mash like you would potatoes .
Season with ranch, buffalo's blue cheese , white pepper and salt
( Ingredients added to your taste) .
Directions
Pipe your cauliflower filling into fresh peppers . Dip tips in Goya Sazon and bake for 20 min at 350. Degrees
Peggy's Buffalo Chicken Meatballs
1 ¼ pounds ground chicken
¼ cup panko crumbs
Celery finely chopped
1 egg
Bread crumbs
Peggy’s Parm & Garlic or any Peggy’s Flavor
Directions
1 Preheat the oven to 400 F.
2 lightly spray a non stick baking sheet with oil
3. In large bowl combine the ground chicken, panko crumbs, chopped celery and Peggy’s Parm & Garlic
4. Using clean hands , mix until combined.
5. Roll into 1 1/2 inch meatballs and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
7. Bake in the oven 20-25 minutes until cooked through.
Peggy Cosgrove
Peggy's Marinade & Dipping Sauce
Phone: 570-840-5857
Email: peggy@peggysmarinade.com