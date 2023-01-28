Peculiar Kitchen's Bibimbap

SCRANTON, Pa. — Peculiar Kitchen's owner, Gene Philbin has a passion to create dishes that delight the palate. His love of Asian cuisine and his unique spin on it makes for a great dining experience. As Gene says, "we are going to cook from our hearts, our soul, keep our creative juices flowing from what we learn when traveling, our passions and memories." Home and Backyard visited Peculiar Kitchen to watch Gene in action as he created a bibimbap with mushrooms. This dish is flavorfully loaded with house fermented kimchi, pickled red onion, Peculiar pickles, soy mirin pickled egg, kimchi mayo, sizzling stone bowl w/ garlic rice and mushrooms. (You can add different proteins).