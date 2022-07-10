CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Winter is approaching and before the first frost it's time to begin putting away your container gardens. You don't have to get rid of all your container plants. Paul Epsom has everything you need to know about getting your containers ready to winter. He shows you how to cut back flowers that will winter well, teach you how to transplant, share information on which plants to take inside and the flowers you have to disregard.
Winterizing Your Container Gardens
Which plants to you cut back and which won't winter well