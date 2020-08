DUNMORE, Pa. — After 4 weeks of clues and thousands of entries, it's time for the random drawing of the winner of The Patio Paradise Contest powered by Jerry's For All Seasons! One lucky winner will have 2 prize choices. The winner will choose one of two beautiful outdoor dining sets, and one choice of either Traegar or Weber grill. Thank you Jerry's For All Season's and all who entered. Congratulations to our winner!