Lobster Francese and Oysters on the Half Shell with Mignonette Sauce

OLD FORGE, Pa. — They say a way to a man's heart is through his stomach. This of course, goes for women too when in comes to Valentine's Day dinner if chef TJ Cusumano has anything to say about it! Raw oysters on the half-shell and lobster francese make for an incredible seafood dining experience. From the salty taste of the oysters accompanied by mignonette sauce to the tender flavorful mouth watering lobster...it is the perfect combination to enjoy on Valentine's Day or any day!!! We visited Cusumano in Old Forge where owner and executive chef TJ Cusumano prepared these two fabulous foods.