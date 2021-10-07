Café Garden Tour

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — Gardening continues to grow in popularity and what a great way to get inspired for garden design and ideas is visiting other gardens. The Orwigsburg Historical Society is giving folks an opportunity to tour several area gardens and enjoy a tea as part of their fundraising efforts. We visited 419 Market Café which is a stop on the tour, to get a glimpse at their garden terrace. We also interviewed the President of the Orwigsburg Historical Society for details on the 2021 Garden Tour and Tea.

Sunday, July 11th, 1pm-4pm.

For ticket info, contact 419 Market Cafe 570 366-2334