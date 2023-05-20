The Old Mill Creamery

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — This historic 190 year old mill building in Mifflinburg which has been converted into a functioning creamery is not only charming, but offers over-the-top delicious old fashioned fresh creamy ice cream. As a matter of fact, the cows live just a bit down the road! The Old Creamery serves fresh dipped ice cream, milk shakes, fresh whole milk and flavored milk. Home and Backyard dropped by to get the scoop on the creamery from owner John Nolt and to look on as they made their homemade waffle cones...and of course, to get a cone to go!