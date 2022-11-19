No Bake Reindeer Cookies And A Fun And Festive Live Greens and Fresh Fruit Decoration

DUNMORE, Pa. — Preparing for the holidays is great fun especially when Santa Claus stops by to help. We prepare reindeer cookies with Nutter Butters and for the grown ups, aromatic hanging decorations with fresh greens a ribbon and oranges.

Reindeer Cookies|

Nutter Butter cookies

pretzels (broken into pieces)

M and M's for nose

candy eyes

piping icing

Use the Nutter Butter Cookies as the head, put piping icing on the eyes and attach to cookie. Do the same with the M and M's and add a nose. Add two pieces of pretzels and attach to the top of the head as antlers.