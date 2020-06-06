CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Noteology in Clarks Summit offers custom fragrance, candles and body products. Owner Danielle Flemming is dedicated to quality ingredients in all her products. Noteology now produces a WHO guideline hand sanitizer rub. She shows us how she makes it. Danielle also shows us headbands that can be used as masks. To order click here.
Noteology: A Custom Fragrance Company Offers Hand Sanitizing Rub
Hand Crafted Sanitzer Plus Stylish and Functional Hair-Band / Masks Are Perfect For the Whole Family