A Visit To Northlandz Model Railroad

FLEMINGTON, N.J. — Nestled in the foothills of the Watchung Mountains, Flemington, NJ, Northlandz is an amazing miniature wonderland! It not only features 8 miles of train track and 100 trains but this 5200 square feet display features an intricate network of surprises designed to entertain and inspire! Paul Epsom visits Northlandz and finds out how one man built this entire display and how it continues to be enjoyed by generations of visitors.