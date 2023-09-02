A Non-Traditional Fall Wreath

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — Inspired Designs by Keith Phelps has created an elegant non-traditional Fall wreath that is unlike one you have every seen! Deco-mesh wreaths have been popular for a while but if you are looking for an elegant upscale alternative you may want to take a look at this wreath created with a tobacco basket, a lantern and life-like florals. It really adds a statement to your door, wall or mantel. Watch and learn how you can make one too!