Nibbles & Bits

DUNMORE, Pa. — This is a paid segment sponsored by Nibbles and Bits. Nibbles and Bits owner Maggie Chalpin and her team hand craft chocolates and confectioneries for folks on your Christmas list.

Nibbles and Bits confectionary kitchen creates an array of chocolatey sweet treats. Maggie has now extended her chocolates to nearly 100 different hand made pieces ranging from truffles, special seasonal truffles, fudge to hand dipped. Nibbles and Bits still creates decorative gift baskets & gift bags filled with hand selected gourmet treats from all over the United States from candied popcorn to homemade chocolate, artisan cheese to fancy nuts plus a variety of specialty gift items.