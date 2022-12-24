A Wondrous Nostalgic Christmas Experience

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A visit to the the National Christmas Center definitely brings a smile to one's face! This 18,000 square feet nostalgic Christmas display is truly incredible!

Jackie Lewandoski visits with John Enterline, the Executive Curator, to get a tour and learn about the history of this incredible collection of Christmas decorations, lights and detailed displays that take you back to fond memories of childhood.

Seventeen-feet-tall, real-life buildings with artistic architectural features depict the streets of Columbia, Pennsylvania as they were in the 1950’s. The even feature a storefront walk-in Woolworth's Store filled with vintage Christmas decorations and toys.

Walk through old favorites such as Tudor Towne which tells the story of forgiveness, a “choir” of over 900 Gurley candles, over 1,000 nativities from around the world depicted in their native culture, Pennsylvania handmade Byers’ Choice carolers, Santa’s from around the world, and much more! It's