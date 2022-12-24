MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A visit to the the National Christmas Center definitely brings a smile to one's face! This 18,000 square feet nostalgic Christmas display is truly incredible!
Jackie Lewandoski visits with John Enterline, the Executive Curator, to get a tour and learn about the history of this incredible collection of Christmas decorations, lights and detailed displays that take you back to fond memories of childhood.
Seventeen-feet-tall, real-life buildings with artistic architectural features depict the streets of Columbia, Pennsylvania as they were in the 1950’s. The even feature a storefront walk-in Woolworth's Store filled with vintage Christmas decorations and toys.
Walk through old favorites such as Tudor Towne which tells the story of forgiveness, a “choir” of over 900 Gurley candles, over 1,000 nativities from around the world depicted in their native culture, Pennsylvania handmade Byers’ Choice carolers, Santa’s from around the world, and much more! It's
Until its permanent home at Stone Gables Estate is ready, visitors can now enjoy the National Christmas Center at the interim National Christmas Center which is housed a short distance from Stone Gables Estate in Middletown, PA.