MONTROSE, Pa. — If you love coffee, homemade baked goods and hand crafted soups you need to check out My Cuppa Coffee in Montrose. This little coffee shop packs a big punch when it comes to tasty treats and great coffee. They offer flights of coffee with homemade syrups, freshly baked goods, soups and sandwiches prepared with seasonal local fruits and produce. Owner Allison Leonard prepared us sugar cookies from an old "family" recipe.

Aunt Myrtle's Soft Drop Sugar Cookies

Recipe below is taken from Myrtle's hand written recipe card.

3 cups sugar

5 eggs

1 tsp. salt

1 cup Crisco

1 pint sour cream

1 tbs. vanilla

5 cups flour (use more about 1 cup if needed) (On the hand-written recipe it says, "I usually use about 6 cups of flour.")

2 tsp. soda

2 tsp. baking powder

Beat all together. Dough will be soft. Drop by tablespoons on slightly greased baking sheet in a 350 degree oven for about 12-15 minutes.