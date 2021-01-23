Fired Up About Pottery

MUNCY, Pa. — Creating pottery and earthen ware is an art form in which you can make both beautiful and functional pieces. We visit Centered Earth Clay and Arts Studio in Lycoming County where they work throwing clay on the wheel to make fantastic pottery items and continue this amazing art form. See how the ceramic pieces go from clay to classic. Centered Earth provides creative fun for people of all ages and abilities in their welcoming, community-oriented art studio and gallery. Their professional instructors are ready to help experienced or beginner artists.