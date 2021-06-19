A Winery, Brewery and Distillery All In One

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Monroe county has many amenities. You can enjoy the outdoors, visit the shops and enjoy the many eateries. You can also relax and feel like you are miles away among the vineyards there! Mountain View Vineyards, Brewery and Distillery in Stroudsburg in one fun getaway. It is unique in that the owners craft all spirits under one roof! This beautuful vineyard is set in a picturesque location in Stoudsburg and offers tastings and small plates. You can enjoy flights of their wines, beers and distilled spirits indoors or on their wrap around patio overlooking the vineyards. Jackie Lewandoski visited Mountainview for a tour and a tasting and great view.