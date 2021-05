SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Giving the gift of a hand crafted item is so very special. For a unique gift idea for Mother's Day, we visited The Queen Bee Boutique a shop in Schuylkill Haven featuring items made by local artisans. One of the featured crafters, Liz Whitaker owns Simply Unique Creations. She made a super cute mini planter with a faux hydrangea that makes a perfect gift for Mother's Day.