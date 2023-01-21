NEW JERSEY, USA — Now that the holidays are over, it's time to put away the decorations for next year. But what is the best way to take down and store a train display? When taking it down, you want to protect your investment and have it organized and ready to prevent frustration when the holidays roll around again. Paul touches base with the folks from Northlandz Miniature Wonderland to ask the experts the best way to store your train collection.
Great Tips For Storing Your Model Train/Village Display
A Mini Train Expert Shares Best Practices