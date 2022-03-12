The Murals of Milton

These Beautiful Works of Art Tell A Story

MILTON, Pa. — Visit the historic town of Milton, a borough in Northumberland County PA. Paul checks in with a community leader in Milton to learn about the beautiful murals honoring this borough's rich history. There are presently eight murals that are displayed throughout Milton for the public to enjoy.

We also learn about how these types of "giant" murals are sketched and painted.