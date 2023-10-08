Miles Welby A Candle Co.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Located in the heart of Williamsport, PA, Miles Welby A Candle Company was founded by Tyler Spooner in 2014 out of an appreciation for puns and a love for all things nostalgic. Jackie Lewandoski visits Tyler to find out more about his company and learns how he creates his hand-poured, soy wax blended candles, scents and the great names that always feature the character Miles Welby.