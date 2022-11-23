Mercantile 22, Gifts For The Season Of Giving

Owner Lisa Tizzoni refers to Mercantile 22 as a modern day general store. Jackie Lewandoski drops by and Lisa shares an array of gift ideas for anyone on your gift list. They offer an assortment of unique merchandise including but not limited to housewares, jewelry, clothing, gifts, gourmet kitchen fare, fine yarns & fibers as well as gear for the outdoor enthusiast too. This downtown Tunkhannock retail space maintains its historic integrity and boasts brick walls, an original tin ceiling, and fully restored hardwood floors .