Make A Mother's Day Fresh Floral Arrangement

KINGSTON, Pa. — There's something about a fresh flower arrangement that makes its recipient feel special. That's why its the perfect gift for Mother's Day! Home & Backyard visited Mattern's Floral Café where we learned how to create a beautiful fresh floral arrangement with pink, lavender and white flowers. Receiving a bouquet is fabulous but making a floral arrangement with mom is even better. The arrangement we learned how to create is a sneak peek of Mattern's Floral Café's make and take event for Mother's Day!