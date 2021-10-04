Take a step back in time and experience the 1920's and 30's Prohibition Era when alcohol was illegal but speakeasys flourished! The historic Meck Knitting Mill in downtown Schuylkill Haven is home to Main Street Moonshine Distillery and Pub. This unique speakeasy is a fun place to tour their on site distillery and bottling operation. They offer an array of moonshine varieties to purchase. The Cantina at Main Street Moonshine is a full service restaurant offering a variety of delishes dishes. With an interesting décor of early industrial and prohibition era antiques, visitors can get a glimpse of life at a speakeasy and a history lesson too.