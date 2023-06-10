x
Home & Backyard

Loki & Layla Candle Company

Candles, Custom Perfume and Body Care Products

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Loki and Layla Candle Company not only sells hand-crafted candles but also creates body products and custom perfume. 

We visited the Loki and Layla where owner Joe Barnes showed us how to make a body scrub perfect for exfoliated dry skin.  We also were able to create a custom perfume with all our favorite notes!

All of their candles are made with soy wax, phthalate free fragrances and are 100% safe around pets!  Speaking of pets the namesake of the company comes from Loki and Layla beloved dogs of the owners.  They also believe in giving back and a dollar from every purchase from some of their candle lines is donated to various charities. 

Soap and skincare: All soap and skincare is hand crafted with sensitive skin in mind. Their soaps are a "Cauldron" or Hot process soap consisting of Coconut oil, Olive Pomace and Shea, Our castile is traditional Spanish castile.  They offer a product page for detailed descriptions of ingredients.

