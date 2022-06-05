"Heavenly" Lemon Pound Cake

SUGARLOAF, Pa. — Freshly baked breads, hand crafted yogurts and mouth watering cheesecakes are just some of the delicious treats made and sold by the sisters at the Holy Annunciation Monastery i n Sugarloaf, PA. When we visited, the sisters showed us how to create their amazing lemon pound cake! This delicious refreshing treat is the perfect compliment with dinner, coffee or all by itself!

The Monastery Pantry Store is located within the cloister of Holy Annunciation Monastery in Sugarloaf Pennsylvania. Their products are sold at the Monastery for those who live near-by and those who may visit the Pocono Area. Some of their products are sold exclusively online. The Gift Shop is open weekdays (not Sunday) from 10 AM to 4 PM. They joyously welcome you to stop by!