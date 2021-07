OLYPHANT, Pa. — Your front door sets the tone for welcoming family and friends. The Creative Sisters of Olyphant have a great summer idea for your door that will be sure to bring a smile to anyone who drops in or passes by. Home and Backyard had the opportunity visit with the Creative Sisters, Brea and Marisa, and see how they make a stenciled plaid lemon door hanger that is as cheerful as it is adorable!