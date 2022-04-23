Handcrafted Leather Crossbody Bag

Created by the Master Crafters of Duvall Leatherwork

KINGSTON, Pa. — This is a paid segment sponsored by Duvall Leatherwork. Crossbody Bags are a popular hands-free way to carry your necessities.

A bag made of quality leather and handcrafted by a leathersmith is a lovely gift for that special someone who appreciates a well-made and durable handbag.

Home and Backyard visited master craftsman Nick Duvall of Duvall Leatherwork to watch him create a crossbody bag from start to finish.

Duvall Leatherwork creates a line of fine leather products made and America.