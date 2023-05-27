Make Cake Pops With Le Decorant Cake Studio And Bakery

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Cake Pops are the perfect dessert for any occasion. They are delicious and adorable plus, you don't need a fork or a plate when you eat them! Home and Backyard traveled to Williamsport to visit with cake artist Mercedes LeBlanc of Le Decorant Cake Studio and Bakery who showed us how to make cake pops that looked like mini ice cream cones!
Le Decorant will work to make your special occasion "extra sweet" with the perfect desserts.
Le Decorant is fully certified and insured, producing baked goods with fresh ingredients of the highest quality. They are not only beautiful, but delicious.