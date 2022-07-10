Lasagna Al Pesto by Picciocchi's Pasta

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Stefano Picciocchi and his wife Kristy brought family recipes from Genoa, Italy to their Clarks Summit restaurant. At Picciocchi's Pasta they create all their pasta from scratch made daily on their machines imported from Genoa! Stefano showed us how to create his signature Lasagna al pesto. Genoa is noted for pesto according to Italian tradition and Stefano and Kristy are happy to share their delicious pesto dishes and other fine Italian cuisine. Picciocchi's Pasta offers dine-in, take out menu items and can now ship their online pasta products.