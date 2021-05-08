Spanish and French Cuisine At La Malbec

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Set like a sparkling diamond in the former historic Hotel Magee in Bloomsburg, La Malbec offers a magificent dining experience. They feature Spanish and French cuisine tapas, steaks and seafood. They also serve craft cocktails and offer an amazing wine selection. La Malbec's great food and casual yet elegant vibe makes it a perfect gathering place. Their staff prepared a Halibut dish served with tomato and citrus Brussel sprouts.