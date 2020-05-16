Flustered Mustard!? Try It, It's Delicious

Kiki's Flustered Mustard Pizza and Avocado Toast

SCRANTON, Pa. — Kiki's Flustered Mustard is a healthy alternative to traditional mustard. Its secret is that it is made with chick peas. Kiki, the company's name sake shows us dishes we can prepare with her mustard creations. She whips up a flustered mustard pizza and avocado toast. To order click here

PIZZA Recipe

Ingredients:1 pizza shell of your choosing, toppings of your choice, I used arugula, spinach, mozzarella cheese, Kiki's Flustered Mustard - The OG.

Directions: Pre bake the shell according to the directions on the package, remove and top with 2 tablespoons or more of Kiki's OG in order to cover the whole base of the shell. Top with veggies first, then cheese, then any extra toppings. Cook until cheese and steel start to brown.

No matter how you pile the flavor, Kiki’s Flustered Mustard wont let you down. Try it for yourself, you won’t be disappointed!

AVOCADO TOAST Recipe

Mix half of an avocado into 2 tablespoons of Kiki’s Smokey Peppers.

Add in some fresh cilantro, kosher salt, a dash of pepper and some dried onion.

Slice other half of avo and top with additional pecan halves for a fun crunch!