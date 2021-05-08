Crazy For Classic Cars and Collectibles

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Classic cars are cool. Each one has its own style and personality. Those who enjoy these vintage beauties can get their fix of days gone by right in Pottsville. Once you step inside Jerry's Classic Cars and Collectibles, you are transported back to the 1950s when cars had chrome, rock and roll ruled and trip to the soda shop was a must. Jackie visits with owner Jerry Enders to find out how his love of classic cars began and how he managed to amass over 20,000 collectibles and a fleet of vintage cars. We also get a personal tour from Jerry!