WYALUSING, Pa. — We found a picturesque vineyard and winery in Susquehanna County that offers indoor/outdoor tastings, charcuterie boards, smores and an additional specialty wine label that is known as "Sh!itshow," The name of this winery is Grovedale Winery.

They gave us a tour and took us through the process of their tastings with full descriptions of their wine selections. They also told us the story of their very popular wine label which was humorously named by sentiments of the events of 2020.