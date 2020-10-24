LEWISBURG, Pa. — Jackass Brewing Company started as a homebrewing hobby between founders Skip Kratzer and Larry Winans. The two friends turned their love of beer into a booming business. They truly enjoy creating a multitude of beers and are always challenging themselves to push it to the next level. Not only could you enjoy your favorite Jackass Brewing craft beer, but they offer farm to table style foods that compliment the beer. They have a philosophy of the importance of bringing people together to enjoy good food, beer and conversation. They prepared a delicious I Think Therefore I Yam winter salad and we sampled some of their brews.