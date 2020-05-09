Wisteria Gone Wild!

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Wisteria is a woody species of twining vines that is noted for its magnificent cascading fragrant purple spring blooms. It is perfect for growing over an arch or a pergola. Once it begins to mature it can take over quickly, so the best way to keep this beautiful "wild child" vine from taking over is to trim it regularly. Paul Epsom shows us the proper way to trim back this beauty and to coax it to grow exactly where you would like it in your landscape.