CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Straight from Genoa, Italy, Stefano and Kristy Picciocchi came to Clarks Summit to bring their family recipes for all to enjoy. We stopped by and watched as Stefano showed us how he makes his homemade pastas in all shapes and sizes. All the pastas are cut and shaped in machines custom made right in Genoa. Picciocchi's Pasta uses nothing but the best imported ingredients in their pasta and sauce creations.