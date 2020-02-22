Get The Closet Of Your Dreams

FORTY FORT, Pa. — Custom designed closets are now an available to everyone no matter the size, age or design of your home. In Style Closets in Forty Fort makes it easy and convenient. See how a closet goes from crowded to custom! They demonstrate how their designer works to create a storage solution that you’ll be able to view through 3-D software; including several accents, finishes and accessories. The design then goes to the manufacturer, and in a few weeks your new system will be installed by our professional carpenters.