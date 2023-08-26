Transforming An Old In Ground Pool Into a Garden Oasis

Check Out Their Successful Venture

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — John and Colette Hughes of Lackawanna County were no longer using their backyard in ground pool. They decided they needed to do something with the space that would be both functional and decorative. They decided to fill in the pool and turn the area into vegetable and flower gardens.

They had the soil delivered and put into the pool space and graded. John wanted to plant vegetables in raised beds so in true do-it-yourself spirit, he decided to obtain used pallets and make the boxes himself.