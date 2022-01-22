Neptune's Ice World

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — Visit the underwater ice world of Neptune in West Hazleton! Every winter Kevin McDonald, owner of Damenti's and champion ice carver, gathers his fellow World Champion ice carving friends to create an impressive ice display and invites the public to experience and enjoy it. This year's theme is Neptune's Underwater World. When you enter, you are greeted by Neptune himself, complete with trident and chariot. The giant octopus seems to float by as you mosey up to the bar completely constructed of ice for a truly "ice" cold beverage. Over 16 tons of ice was used on this year's display. For More information and charitable opportunities call Damenti's Restaurant 570-861-8141.