Bring and Old Bench Back To Life

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — You may have a piece of furniture you love but it's looking outdated or you love the quality of vintage pieces but want a more modern look. A stop at Modern Vintage Home can help you with your decorating dilemma! Paul visits this shop in Clarks Summit to see how you can take a piece of vintage furniture and update it and give it new life. Owner Jennifer Davis takes an old bench and brings it back to life!
Modern Vintage Home not only offers re-finished vintage pieces, they can also re-imagine you favorite furniture piece. They also offer a variety of home décor, gifts and seasonal items.