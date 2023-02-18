Bring and Old Bench Back To Life

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — You may have a piece of furniture you love but it's looking outdated or you love the quality of vintage pieces but want a more modern look. A stop at Modern Vintage Home can help you with your decorating dilemma! Paul visits this shop in Clarks Summit to see how you can take a piece of vintage furniture and update it and give it new life. Owner Jennifer Davis takes an old bench and brings it back to life!