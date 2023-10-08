The Secret To The Perfect Turf of Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Paul Epsom visits Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field to learn about how they keep their turf looking perfect throughout the season. The stadium's head groundskeeper gives Paul a "turf tour." He shares the type of grass he uses, how they keep weeds at bay and how often it is cut and fertilized.
Williamsport's Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field is one of baseball's oldest and most distinguished ballparks It has served as an iconic piece of Williamsport's professional and amateur baseball history, providing area fans many thrills and exciting moments.