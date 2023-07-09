The Best Pretzels You'll Ever Taste

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — There is nothing better than a freshly made pretzel piping hot right out of the oven! Main Street Makery knows how much everyone loves pretzels too. That's why they offer a class so everyone can learn to bake their own pretzels. Home & Backyard's Jackie Lewandoski visited owner Lisa Diemer at Main Street Makery and learned how to make pretzels. Lisa went through the steps of making the dough, shaping, boiling, topping and baking them to perfection. Lisa offered Jackie and students who take the class a chance choose their favorite toppings such as crystal salt, sugar/cinnamon, poppy seeds and more. We also made our own mustard.