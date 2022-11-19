Warm Up Your Holiday Celebration With Glühwein

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Glühwein is the perfect winter weather and holiday adult beverage! This German heated mulled/spiced wine is the perfect addition to any holiday celebration. We visited Union Cellars in Lewisburg to get delicious recipe for this traditional German drink.
German Mulled Wine (Glühwein)
Crock pot
1 bottle-Union Cellars Jammy Red or your favorite red wine
2-4 Tablespoons of honey
3 Cinnamon Sticks
3 Star Anise|
6 Whole Cloves
1 Orange sliced
Place ingredients in crock pot, heat for two hours
Serve Warm