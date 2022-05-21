Get a Sneak Peek At Home and Backyard Giveaway Prizes

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — THIS IS A PAID SEGMENT SPONSORED BY THE FACTORY. The Home and Backyard Giveaway begins on Saturday, May 28th! Jackie Lewandoski visits Corey Fangio of The Factory to get a glimpse of the prize package. One lucky winner will have a chance to win four Adirondack poly chairs, one poly glider and a firepit! Watch Home and Backyard for your clues! Official Home and Backyard Giveaway rules will be available on wnep.com