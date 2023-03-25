Must-Have Adorable Bunny and Chick Planter

Perfect Spring And Easter From Gatherings At Muncy Creek Barn Works

MUNCY, Pa. — Spring and Easter décor is alive and hopping at Gatherings at Muncy Creek Barn Works. Owner and artisan Sharon Culver designs and creates unique pieces for all seasons. She crafted this sweet bunny and chick planter box that will hop into your heart!

Sharon cuts, crafts, paints and assembles each piece by hand. Sharon's unique creations are beautifully made and she has a 5 star rating on her Etsy page.