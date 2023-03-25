Must-Have Adorable Bunny and Chick Planter

MUNCY, Pa. — Spring and Easter décor is alive and hopping at Gatherings at Muncy Creek Barn Works. Owner and artisan Sharon Culver designs and creates unique pieces for all seasons. She crafted this sweet bunny and chick planter box that will hop into your heart!
Sharon cuts, crafts, paints and assembles each piece by hand. Sharon's unique creations are beautifully made and she has a 5 star rating on her Etsy page.
You can shop in person at Gatherings at Muncy Creek Barn Works, visit the GatheringsMCBW Etsy page or find her pieces at local artisan shows.